Newport News police officer arrested on child sexual exploitation charges appears in federal court

In a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Sgt. Michael Covey told a federal magistrate judge he is pleading not guilty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A Newport News police officer charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children appeared in federal court on Friday.

Sgt. Michael Covey was arrested by the FBI on June 10 for alleged crimes against children. He was taken into custody at the Newport News Police Department headquarters.

In a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in Norfolk, Covey told a federal magistrate judge he is pleading not guilty.

Covey also waived his detention hearing, meaning he will remain in custody for now.

13News Now obtained documents that show this investigation dates back to another case out of Southeastern Ohio in February. In that Hocking County case, a convicted sex offender by the initials "R.G." is accused of disseminating what looked to be child pornography.

As months passed, court documents showed investigators continuing their efforts and reviewing other files R.G. stored. Agents then found two pictures and three videos of “apparent child exploitation” of an underage girl.

They alleged a connection between those images and the police officer.

Covey has worked for the Newport News Police Department for about 16 years. His attorney, Tim Clancy, declined to comment, saying it is too early in the process.