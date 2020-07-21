No bond for Hampton mother charged with son's murder

Julia Tomlin, the woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son, Noah, won't be released from jail as she awaits her trial which will be in April 2021.

HAMPTON, Va. — The woman who allegedly murdered her two-year-old son then hid his body at the Hampton Steam Plant will have to stay in police custody awaiting her trial.

A judge ruled that Julia Tomlin wasn't eligible for bond during a hearing on Tuesday. Tomlin was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect in the murder case of Noah Tomlin.

After she was ruled fit to stand trial, her new trial date was scheduled for April 16, 2021.

Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019. Police and many people from the Hampton Roads community spent 10 days looking for Noah. Authorities ended up finding the two-year-old's body at the Hampton Steam Plant.