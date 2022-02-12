Norfolk man dies after being shot by Virginia Beach officer, police say

Deshawn Whitaker, 28, was shot after he allegedly pointed a gun at an officer during a struggle with another suspect. He later died in the hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man shot by a Virginia Beach officer died in the hospital early Friday morning, according to police.

The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, 28, and the person with him as Jacqueline Ortiz, 20, of Norfolk.

The situation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia Beach police officer got an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) hit on a stolen vehicle.

The officer pulled over Whitaker, who was driving the vehicle, in the parking lot of 665 Newtown Road and tried to detain him, but he got away, according to the police department.

The officer also tried to arrest Ortiz, but she allegedly resisted him and a struggle ensued. Police said she tried reaching for a handgun she had concealed on herself.

During the struggle, Whitaker came back and allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. The officer responded by discharging his service weapon, which hit Whitaker.

Medics took Whitaker to Norfolk General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after midnight Friday.

Police eventually arrested Ortiz and recovered her handgun. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being released into police custody.

Ortiz was charged with possession of stolen property, concealed weapon, possession of a firearm after a domestic violence conviction, and brandishing a firearm.

She is being held without bond at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney are doing their own criminal investigations into the shooting.

After the criminal investigations are done, the police department's internal affairs bureau will do an administrative review.

The officer involved was treated for minor injuries and is currently on administrative leave, which is customary in all shootings involving police.