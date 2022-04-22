Norfolk police: Man found shot in crash miles from suspected shooting location

Officers said the man they found shot in Park Place had life-threatening injuries when medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers who responded to a car crash in Park Place Friday morning found a man who had been shot when they arrived.

A tweet from the police department said investigators think he was shot in the 1400 block of Shelton Ave, miles away, and drove to 35th Street and Llewellyn Avenue before the crash.

Officials said the man had life-threatening injuries. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, or if anyone else was hurt.

Our crew at the scene of the crash saw someone taken away in handcuffs around 8 a.m.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Shelton Avenue. A man suffering from a gunshot wound left the area and crashed in the 200 block of 35th St. The man was taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/9dtLctsnwN — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 22, 2022