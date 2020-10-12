Norfolk Police share footage from 7-Eleven robbery, ask for help finding suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for help to identify the suspect possibly involved in a December 7 armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Chesapeake Boulevard.
Officials said that morning, around 1:30, they were called to the 3200 block of that road for reports of a man with a gun demanding money from the store clerk.
The employee gave over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect allegedly fled the scene. Nobody was hurt.
Now, police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in surveillance video to call the crime line, 1.888.Lock.U.Up.