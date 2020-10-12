Norfolk Police share footage from 7-Eleven robbery, ask for help finding suspect

Norfolk Police are asking for help to identify the suspect possibly involved in a December 7 armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officials said that morning, around 1:30, they were called to the 3200 block of that road for reports of a man with a gun demanding money from the store clerk.

The employee gave over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect allegedly fled the scene. Nobody was hurt.