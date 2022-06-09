Woman seriously hurt after shooting on Kerrey Ave. in Norfolk, police say

That's right off of E. Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously hurt Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, a call came in shortly after midnight about a shooting on the 1500 block of Kerrey Avenue.

When police got there, they found the woman, who was seriously hurt. Her wounds were considered life-threatening.

She was taken to the hospital, and her name and condition aren't known at this time.