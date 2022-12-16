Norfolk teacher accused of crimes against children denied bond

William Deacon's father said he wouldn't have access to the internet, and doesn't own a car. Prosecutors argued that having child porn isn't a victimless crime.

NORFOLK, Va. — William Deacon IV, a business information and technology teacher at Maury High School, was denied bond in a Norfolk courthouse Friday morning.

He's accused of possessing child pornography, selling child pornography, sexually abusing an animal, proposing sex acts with children under the age of 15 and attempting indecent liberties with children under the age of 15.

In court on Friday, Deacon's father said he would not have access to the internet, and doesn't own a vehicle. He said it was his own vehicle, and he could keep the keys away from his son.

Deacon's lawyer said he's not accused of physically interacting with any children, so he wouldn't be a danger to the community if he was limited to staying home without internet access.

However, the prosecutors pointed out that he's accused of having more than 13,000 files of child pornography, and that its distribution is not a victimless crime.

The lawyer said the act of sharing those materials encouraged people to keep making them, and hurting children.