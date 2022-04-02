Norfolk police: 1 man dead, 2 women injured in shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is about how downtown business owners responded to the last multiple shooting there.)
The Norfolk Police Department said a man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at MacArthur Center on Saturday evening.
According to the police department, the incident happened at around 6:25 p.m.
Two women were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The initial tweet said the person killed was a woman, but Chief Boone, who is at the scene, corrected this to report that the victim who was killed is a male.
The entire area around MacArthur Center has been blocked off with crime scene tape.
This scene is about half a block from where five people were shot and two people killed on Granby Street just two weeks ago.
