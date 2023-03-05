Police: One man dead, another severely wounded in shooting incident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One man is dead and another critically injured as the result of a shooting incident early Sunday morning in Portsmouth.



According to a Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson, police officers were sent to Dale Drive near Palmer Street for a report of someone having been shot.



Once they arrived at that location, officers found two men who had been shot. One of the men died and the other was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.



Police haven't released the name of the man who died, nor have they provided any suspect information or possible motive for this incident.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com