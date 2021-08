The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 28th Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 400 block of W. 28th Street.

Officials said they got the call around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's age was not provided, and officers are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.