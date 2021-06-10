One person injured after shooting, vehicle crash on Palmer St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities need answers after a shooting involving a car crash left a person hurt early Wednesday morning.
The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted that it got a call on Oct. 6 around 4:41 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Palmer Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a man of unknown age who had been shot. Officials said he was in a vehicle that crashed into a house during the shooting.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not released his identity or condition at this time.
The shooting and crash are currently under investigation.
