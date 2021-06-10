One person injured after shooting, vehicle crash on Palmer St. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said they responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Palmer Street Wednesday around 4:41 a.m. A man was taken to the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities need answers after a shooting involving a car crash left a person hurt early Wednesday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted that it got a call on Oct. 6 around 4:41 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Palmer Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man of unknown age who had been shot. Officials said he was in a vehicle that crashed into a house during the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not released his identity or condition at this time.

The victim’s car crashed into this home on Palmer Street in Portsmouth @13newsnow pic.twitter.com/dawRfrrGxL — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) October 6, 2021

The shooting and crash are currently under investigation.