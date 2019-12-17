NORFOLK, Va. — Federal and local law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced the results of Operation High Tide. It was a proactive, large-scale narcotics and firearms trafficking investigation that focused on high-impact targets driving crime in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

Federal and local law enforcement were involved in the announcement.

Operation High Tide resulted in 20 convictions and the recovery of approximately 78 firearms, over 7 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine, over 625 grams of heroin, over 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 621 grams of hash oil, 24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 120 grams of methamphetamine, and over $560,000 in cash. The narcotics seized have a street value of nearly $1 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initiated Operation High Tide but collaborated with the Chesapeake and Norfolk Police Departments and the Virginia State Police. The operation identified individuals throughout Hampton Roads who were illegally selling firearms, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and other narcotics.

RELATED: 124 people arrested in prostitution, child predator sting called 'Operation Santa's Naughty List'

RELATED: 7 arrested after Williamsburg narcotics investigation; police searching for 1 other

Here's the breakdown of name, age, hometown, and respective charge(s) to which each defendant pleaded guilty:

Brian D. Best , 34, from Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

, 34, from Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Antisha Carrington , 25, from Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana

, 25, from Virginia Beach: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana Kawanta D. Epps , 40, from Norfolk: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin

, 40, from Norfolk: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin Anthony L. Green , 48, from Chesapeake: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin

, 48, from Chesapeake: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana; Distribution of Heroin Corey L. Jones , 50, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

, 50, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime Dominic D. Jones , 26, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

, 26, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime Malcolm D. Jones, Sr. , 45, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl; Distribution of Acetyl Fentanyl

, 45, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin; Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl; Distribution of Acetyl Fentanyl Shon E. Melton , 30, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm

, 30, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Possession of an Unregistered National Firearms Act Firearm Gary Norfleet , 52, from Chesapeake: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm

, 52, from Chesapeake: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm Jermaine C. Parker , 35, from Chesapeake: Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

, 35, from Chesapeake: Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime Corey S. Reed , 38, from Norfolk: Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

, 38, from Norfolk: Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin Jameel M. Simmons , 37, from Portsmouth: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

, 37, from Portsmouth: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime Jelami M. Smith , 43, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin

, 43, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin Robert B. Spruill, 39, from Chesapeake: Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine

Hasheed Mills , 25, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Distribution of Cocaine

, 25, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; Distribution of Cocaine Tajh Rodgers , 29, from Portsmouth: Robbery Affecting Commerce; Using, Carrying, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and 3 counts of Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime

, 29, from Portsmouth: Robbery Affecting Commerce; Using, Carrying, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and 3 counts of Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime Glenn Farris , 36, from Norfolk: Using a Communication Facility to Commit, Cause, and Facilitate the Distribution of Controlled Substances

, 36, from Norfolk: Using a Communication Facility to Commit, Cause, and Facilitate the Distribution of Controlled Substances Malcom Jones, Jr. , 25, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin

, 25, from Portsmouth: Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Manufacture and Distribute Heroin Raewkon A. Pierce , 24, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Cocaine

, 24, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Cocaine Johnnie Ross, 29, from Portsmouth: Distribution of Fentanyl

“Armed criminals are the principal players involved in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security they deserve,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads. Through this operation, we are making our strong partnership known and felt in Hampton Roads, as we apprehend and remove from the streets those individuals who have committed serious offenses and put the safety of our communities in danger. This coordinated operation reflects the skilled and brave work of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, and is part of a law enforcement surge in this priority enforcement area for EDVA.”

RELATED: ‘He loved everyone he met’ | Mother, community remember man killed, found under home in Newport News

RELATED: Sleeping homeless man pulled from car, attacked with axe in California

RELATED: Man seriously hurt after being shot during carjacking in Hampton