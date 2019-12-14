HAMPTON, Va. — One man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Hampton.

Police said they're investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:01 p.m. Friday and when officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said during the shooting, the victim's car was stolen. Police are looking for the car described as a two-door black Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate UMR-2936.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

