Teen arrested for October bomb threats at Oscar Smith High School

The threats at Oscar Smith High School were just two of several made against Hampton Roads schools last October.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenager was arrested for making two bomb threats at Oscar Smith High School last year.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals said the 15-year-old boy faces two misdemeanor counts of "threat to bomb (under the age of 15)" and two felony counts of "threat of bodily injury to persons on school property".

The bomb threats were made against Oscar Smith High on October 25 and 26, 2022, and were just two among a series of threats made at Hampton Roads schools over the course of several days.

Oscar Smith was evacuated and searched, and police determined the bomb threats were unfounded.

Officials said the 15-year-old suspect was a former student at Oscar Smith and is currently enrolled at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs (SECEP) in Chesapeake.