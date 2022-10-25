Second day of bomb threats reported at several schools across Hampton Roads, North Carolina

High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake in Virginia, and all schools in Hertford County, NC have reported evacuations.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and Hertford County in North Carolina, were impacted by threats on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day.

These threats came a day after several schools across Hampton Roads reported bomb threats, which resulted in evacuations and early dismissals on Monday.

A bomb threat was reported at I.C. Norcom High School on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed to 13News Now.

The spokesperson said Norcom High would dismiss students around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, it was explained that because of how long it would take to search the school, students would be dismissed early for the day.

In Chesapeake, a bomb threat was also called in shortly before the school day began at Deep Creek High School, according to a spokesperson with Chesapeake Public Schools.

This is the second day in a row that Deep Creek High School has experienced these threats.

The building was searched by local police and the FBI, and the threat was determined to be unfounded. Students were able to resume their normal school schedules.

The spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools also confirmed that Oscar Smith High School had received "several anonymous bomb threats."

After the building was evacuated and police searched, these threats were also determined to be unfounded.

Anyone with information on threats to Virginia schools can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Then, all schools in Hertford County, North Carolina closed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a "potential safety threat" to their campuses.

It's not clear what exactly the threat was.

A notice posted to the school district's Facebook page said the sheriff's department, Ahoskie Police Department, Murfreesboro Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation were all investigating.