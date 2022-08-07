Man shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon

According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square.

HAMPTON, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, but subsequently died, according to the dispatcher.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or submit an anonymous tip on the P-3 tips app.