Police investigate shooting on Airline Boulevard in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police said they found a person who had been shot several times in a parking lot of the 3900 block of Airline Boulevard Sunday.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a person seriously hurt Sunday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police said they were called on Oct. 31, around 11:38 p.m. about a person who was injured in a parking lot of the 3900 block of Airline Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a person who had been shot several times. They gave the person first aid treatment before medics got there.

Police said the individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that they believe were non-life-threatening.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.