Man critically hurt in shooting at Tinee Giant in Norfolk

Police said someone shot the man at the convenience store at the intersection of East Princess Anne Road and Standard Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a man was critically hurt after a shooting at a Tinee Giant Friday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that the shooting at the store at the intersection of East Princess Anne Road and Standard Street happened around 3:10 p.m.

Medics took the man to the hospital. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.

Investigators were working to figure out what happened there, including what led up to the shooting. They didn't release any information about the person or people who might be involved.

If you know anything that could help police work on the case, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U- UP or leave a tip online.

Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward.