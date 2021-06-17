Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect accused of shooting 17-year-old

Investigators think Joshua Jezmeek Jones and the teen had been arguing, and the fight escalated to a physical level before Jones got a gun and shot the victim.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man Wednesday that they think shot a teenager in late May.

A release from the department said Joshua Jezmeek Jones, 21, will face charges of felonious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting he's accused of happened on May 25, just before 2 a.m., in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive. That's the Woodhaven area of the city.

Police said that morning, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. EMS took the victim to a hospital, where he or she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators think Jones and the teen had been arguing, and the fight escalated to a physical level before Jones got a gun and shot the 17-year-old.

Police said the shooter and victim apparently knew each other.