Police: 3 men possibly involved in several Hampton business robberies

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for help to identify three men who were possibly involved in two business robberies on November 28, 10 minutes apart.
A release from a spokesperson said the first robbery happened at 9:37 p.m., in the Fox Hill Convenient Store on Old Fox Hill Road.
Then, at 9:47 p.m., someone robbed the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of North King Street - less than half a mile away.
In both incidents, police say "the suspects entered the businesses, displayed a firearm, and demanded money" before leaving the scene on foot. They think the robberies are related.
Now, Hampton Police are looking for three suspects, who were described in the following way:
- A Black man wearing all black clothes
- A Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe down the side and black shoes
- A black man wearing a gray hoodie, black vest, black pants and red shoes.
If you know anything that might help investigators, call the Hampton Police Division at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.