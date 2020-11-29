Police: 3 men possibly involved in several Hampton business robberies

The Hampton Police Division is asking for help to identify three men who were possibly involved in two business robberies on November 28, 10 minutes apart.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for help to identify three men who were possibly involved in two business robberies on November 28, 10 minutes apart.

A release from a spokesperson said the first robbery happened at 9:37 p.m., in the Fox Hill Convenient Store on Old Fox Hill Road.

Then, at 9:47 p.m., someone robbed the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of North King Street - less than half a mile away.

In both incidents, police say "the suspects entered the businesses, displayed a firearm, and demanded money" before leaving the scene on foot. They think the robberies are related.

Now, Hampton Police are looking for three suspects, who were described in the following way:

A Black man wearing all black clothes A Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe down the side and black shoes A black man wearing a gray hoodie, black vest, black pants and red shoes.