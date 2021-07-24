Police: Man dies in hospital after being shot on 23rd Street in Newport News

Newport News police say a 39-year-old man was found shot in the 1000 block of 23rd Street Saturday around 2:23 a.m. He died in the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the corner of Orcutt Avenue early Saturday morning.

Newport News police said they went to the 1000 block of 23rd Street Saturday, July 24 just before 2:30 a.m. That's after a call came in about a shooting that happened there.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man who was seriously hurt from being shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his gunshot injury.

Police said they are working to notify the man's closest relatives before releasing his identity. They have not provided any further information at this time.