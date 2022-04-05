Police: Man injured in Portsmouth shooting

Witnesses say that the shooting happened near the 6200 block of Hightower Road, but it has not yet been confirmed.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday evening.

According to police, the man sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Witnesses say that the shooting happened near the 6200 block of Hightower Road, but it has not yet been confirmed. A tweet from PPD said detectives were looking into that.