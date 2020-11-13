Police: Virginia man charged for death of missing woman

Police say they are working with a medical examiner to identify the remains discovered by investigators Thursday in Surry County.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with murder for the death of a missing woman whose remains authorities believe was discovered in a wooded area in the state.

The Prince George County Police Department said in a news release that 31-year-old Benjamin Franklin Chiarky was arrested Thursday.

He is accused of killing Corrine Lee Huddleston, who was reported missing last month.

