Poquoson woman arrested after allegedly setting a series of fires

Poquoson police said between March 12 and March 21, they responded to multiple fires on Belles Cove Drive. They believe they were set intentionally.

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson woman is facing multiple charges after officials said she set a series of fires in the city.

Units in the Poquoson Place Apartments burst into flames on March 21. Now, 42-year-old Miranda Cohn is charged with two counts of burning or destroying personal property.

The Poquoson Police Dept. said between March 12 and March 21, both the police and the fire department responded to multiple fires on Belles Cove Drive.

In a Facebook post, they said that based on the evidence, they believe the fires were set intentionally.

As a result, they arrested Miranda Cohn on Thursday.

Rose Moreno, an 11-year-old who lives in the same apartment complex, said she was spending the night with Cohn’s daughter when a fire started around 11:00 p.m.

She said they evacuated the unit while the fire department worked to put out the flames.

According to neighbors, someone did live in the top unit that caught on fire, but the bottom unit was empty.

A Poquoson woman with the same name as the woman charged made a Facebook post on April 7 complaining about the dark parking lot at Poquoson Place Apartments.

She said in part, “considering the arsonist has still not been apprehended by the Poquoson Police.”

We asked Poquoson Police Chief Stephen Keatts if he could confirm if the woman who made the post is the same woman who was arrested for starting the fires. He said he cannot comment on social media posts and that the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Cohn is now out on bond.