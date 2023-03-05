2 killed in shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say

The shooting happened in the 260 block of Dale Drive, which is close to the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Portsmouth Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 260 block of Dale Drive, which is close to the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard. Police responded shortly before 7:45 a.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers found two people, one with fatal injuries and another with life-threatening injuries. The second person died on Monday.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police are looking for an unidentified man who was last seen driving a white ES Class Lexus from the early to mid-2000s.

The police department shared pictures of the vehicle taken by surveillance cameras.

The police department also said Akea M. Faison, 27, is considered a person of interest. She has an arrest warrant out of Henrico County for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to the police department at 757–393–8536. People can also submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through P3 Tips.