Portsmouth police arrest six gang members following robbery investigation

The six arrests happened as a result of a search for just one man who was wanted for a street robbery.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police took down six gang members for a slew of felony crimes while they were investigating a street robbery.

The arrests stemmed from the search that different departments with Portsmouth Police were conducting for 18-year-old Bobby Petty, Jr.

They were searching for Petty because of his alleged connection with a street robbery that took place in the 2900 block of Ambler Avenue. He was also wanted on a number of other crimes.

On Thursday, police put out a notice asking for the public's help to find Petty. That was the same day the robbery happened.

As a result of their search and investigation, Petty and five other gang members were located and arrested. Authorities also found and recovered four illegal firearms.

Bobby Petty Jr, 19, was charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and five counts of obstruction of justice.

Zion D. Riddick, 18, faces a felony charge of receiving stolen goods. Ricardo L. Spencer III, 19, was charged with his second offense of having a concealed weapon.

Antoine J. Headen Jr., 19, was charged with grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon. Dashawn D. Ferguson, also 19, was charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.