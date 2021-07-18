Portsmouth Police investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened within minutes of each other

A spokesperson said she didn't yet know if they were connected.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth were busy after two separate shooting incidents occurred early Sunday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the first shooting incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Dr. An adult male was shot and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Then, around 20 minutes later, a second shooting incident was reported a few miles away in the 600 block of Edwards St. In this incident, it was also an adult male who was shot. He was also transported to a local hospital and his condition is also unknown.

When asked if the shootings were related, the spokesperson said she couldn't confirm whether that was the case or not.