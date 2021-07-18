Portsmouth Police investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened within minutes of each other

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth were busy after two separate shooting incidents occurred early Sunday evening.
According to a police spokesperson, the first shooting incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Dr. An adult male was shot and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Then, around 20 minutes later, a second shooting incident was reported a few miles away in the 600 block of Edwards St. In this incident, it was also an adult male who was shot. He was also transported to a local hospital and his condition is also unknown.
When asked if the shootings were related, the spokesperson said she couldn't confirm whether that was the case or not.
Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at Portsmouth Crime Line (crimeinfo.net)