Portsmouth police search for man accused of double murder

Officers said there are charges on file against Duquan Johnson, 27. Police said he shot and killed two people in September 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 2021.

Months after someone shot and killed two people in a vehicle in Portsmouth, investigators said they have a suspect.

Victoria Varnedoe, a spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department, said Tuesday that officers were looking for Duquan Shaquille Johnson, 27.

The case goes back to September 26, 2021. That day, police officers were at the intersection of Lansing Avenue and Randolph Street to look into a two-car crash.

They found two men, 38-year-old Aaron Harris and 55-year-old Tony Palmer, shot in a vehicle.

Harris was dead, and Palmer died from his injuries at a hospital.

Following that day, police started searching for Johnson as a "person of interest," and he came into the police station to talk to detectives.

He wasn't named as a suspect until Jan. 11, 2022.

Varnedoe said Johnson is wanted for two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Firearm and Shooting to Commit or Attempt a Felony.

If you know where he is, please call PPD at 757-393-8536 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.