Police in Suffolk search for suspect who shot car, nearby homes

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon and involved an occupied car.

Emergency personnel received a call at 12:30 p.m. about a hit and run accident that resulted in one driver shooting at the car of the other driver.

According to police, the hit and run happened on the 900 block of White Marsh Road, and the shooting then happened on the 300 block of South Division Street. Several bullets also struck two homes nearby, which were also occupied.

No injuries were reported, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, likely mid-2000s Chevrolet. There is no additional suspect information at this time.