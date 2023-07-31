Teenager killed in Portsmouth shooting, one of several shootings in Hampton Roads over the weekend

In Chesapeake, another teen was injured in a different shooting.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In Portsmouth, a teenager is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in the city’s Churchland neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at Abelia Square Apartments on Churchland Boulevard. Police say the victim is 16 years old.

This deadly shooting is just one of several violent incidents that happened across Hampton Roads over the weekend, including a shooting in Chesapeake that injured another teen.

Portsmouth police detectives say they’re still working to identify who killed the 16-year-old boy.

Isaic Benton said he came home from work to a crime scene in front of his home. He said he saw police tape, several officers, and the victim on the pavement outside.

“On the sidewalk,” Benton said. “That had my heart racing because of what just happened. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

He added: “I just worried at the fact that something like that just happened outside in broad daylight.”

Another neighbor, Pierce Wisdom, said the area is usually quiet.

“That’s really shocking,” he said when asked about the shooting. “It’s usually a pretty quiet neighborhood. Pretty nice, got good neighbors around here, good people. It’s just kind of sad to hear.”

This is just one of several shootings police across Hampton Roads are investigating.

In Hampton, police say someone shot and killed 61-year-old Thelbert Howard at The Apartments of Merrimac off Kecoughtan Road. It happened in the middle of the afternoon, around 1 o’clock.

Later that day in Chesapeake, police say someone shot and injured a 17-year-old boy on Outlaw Street.

A few hours after that, around 11:30 at night in Portsmouth, police say a was got badly hurt in a shooting on Grand Street.

“I most definitely would love to see an end to the violence because it’s sad to see someone lose their life and probably over something not worth losing your life over,” Benton said.