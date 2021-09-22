Portsmouth police say two shots fired incidents may be related

The two incidents were within 15 minutes of each other, and one person was injured.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a black, four-door vehicle following two separate shooting incidents on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the first call of shots fired around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived in the 600 block of Twine Avenue, they found several shell casings, but no injuries.

About 15 minutes later, Portsmouth police got a call for a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Randolph Street.

The police department is saying these two incidents could be connected. Officers were able to get ahold of surveillance footage and identified the suspect vehicle.