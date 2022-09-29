Man convicted in 2011 ODU student slaying caught after weeks on the run

A man convicted on charges of conspiring to kill an ODU student in 2011 was taken into custody after more than two weeks on the run, Norfolk police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was convicted on charges of conspiring to kill an Old Dominion University student in 2011 was taken into custody after more than two weeks on the run, Norfolk police said.

On September 14, Rashad Dooley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from the 2011 shooting death of 20-year-old ODU student Chris Cummings. Cummings was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Dooley was not present in the courthouse when the guilty verdict came in. His lawyer, Eric Korslund, told the judge Dooley had to go pick up his daughter and asked that he stand in for him. Dooley never turned himself in.

A judge revoked Dooley's bond and three warrants for failure to appear were issued for his arrest.

On Thursday night, the Norfolk Police Department tweeted that Dooley had been arrested in Chesapeake.

Police did not offer details on Dooley's apprehension, but NPD did thank the Chesapeake Police Department as well as the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Dooley was one of four Newport News men charged in the case last year, more than 10 years after Cummings was fatally shot and his roommate was injured.

The charges against two of the men, Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson, were later dismissed while the trial for a fourth man, Javon Doyle, ended in a mistrial last month when the jury couldn't agree on a verdict.

Doyle is expected to be retried, but no date has been set.