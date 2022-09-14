Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student

Rashad Dooley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the 2011 death of Chris Cummings.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk.

After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges stem from the 2011 shooting death of 20-year-old Chris Cummings, an Old Dominion University student.

The jury acquitted Dooley on 10 other charges:

First-degree murder

Use of firearm in commission of first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Use of firearm in attempt to commit second-degree murder

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of firearm while committing aggravated malicious wounding

Use of firearm in attempted robbery

Burglary

Use of firearm to commit burglary

Discharge of firearm in occupied dwelling

Dooley's attorney Eric Korslund said the verdict is bittersweet.

"He beat the murder charge," Korslund said. "He’s found not guilty of 10 charges. Obviously, we are very pleased about that but extremely disappointed he was found guilty of the three."

Korslund said Dooley maintains his innocence and at one time turned down a full immunity deal.

Dooley was not present in the courthouse when it was time to read the verdict. Korslund told the judge Dooley had to go pick up his daughter and asked Korslund to stand in for him. Judge Michelle Atkins revoked Dooley's bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dooley faced 13 charges in the murder of ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011 and the attempted murder of his roommate.

Cummings father, James Cummings, said he’s ok with the verdict.

"I was hoping there would be more convictions," Cummings said. "But we are happy with the three that we got. “

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi couldn’t say much but said he’s glad to get something on this cold case.

“I hope the verdict brings some closure to the Cummings family and the Carey family," Fatehi said.

For Cummings, he said it’s a bit of justice. He said he carries his son Chris with him every day.

“I have a picture of him in the living room that I kiss every night before I go to bed," Cummings said.