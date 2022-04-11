Deadly shooting in Hampton investigated as a homicide

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Seward Drive just before 7 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division needs the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) in a deadly shooting on Monday.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Seward Drive.

That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed the victim was in front of a home when he was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are not yet known; however, police are investigating it as a homicide.