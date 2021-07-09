Shooting in Chesapeake leaves man dead in a car

This scene is still under active investigation. The suspect was an unidentified black male who fled the scene on foot.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2021.

Police in Chesapeake are looking for a suspect after a shooting left a man dead in a car.

Today around 2:43 p.m., law enforcement responded to the 4000 block of Brookland Drive after receiving reports that there had been gunshots and there was an injured person in a car.

When they arrived, they found an adult male had been shot and killed in a car that was in a parking lot.

The scene is still under active investigation. The suspect was an unidentified black male who fled the scene on foot.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online here.