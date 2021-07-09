Shooting in Hampton leaves man seriously injured

Hampton police received the call at 4:26 a.m.

Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened near the intersection of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Research Drive. Hampton police received the call at 4:26 a.m.

Hours later at 9:30, officers were still on scene.

A red SUV at the corner of Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Neil Armstrong Parkway was marked off by crime scene tape with several evidence markers on the ground.

Police have not released any specific details about what led up to the shooting.

Hampton resident Thomas Wallace has lived in the area for 20 years. He didn’t see what happened but came across the scene later in the morning.

Noting the rising gun violence across Hampton Roads, Wallace said this latest shooting comes as no surprise.

“Not shocked. I’m saddened. And I just don’t see an end to it,” Wallace said. “It’s definitely been an uptick, guess there’s been a lot of different factors that caused that uptick, so I’m not shocked. Just saddened.”

The shooting victim's condition is not known at this time.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.