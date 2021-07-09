Man dies in shooting on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News police said someone shot and killed a man in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard overnight. That's the Jackpot Hookah 2 lounge.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 7, 2021.

Detectives are seeking answers after a man was shot and killed overnight in Newport News.

Newport News police said they got a call on Tuesday, Oct. 5 around 12:18 a.m. about shots fired in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard. That's where the Jackpot Hookah 2 lounge is located.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He died there.

Police received a search warrant and went inside the hookah spot, but have not identified any possible suspects involved in the killing at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident that could help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The shooting is currently under investigation.