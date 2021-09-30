Booker T. Middle School on lockdown while police search for wanted man in Newport News

Newport News police and Virginia State Police are looking for Travis Jefferson, 27, who is wanted for a murder that happened in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 22, 2021.

Authorities are looking for a man in Newport News who is wanted in connection to a murder that happened in North Carolina.

Newport News police, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service went on a search Thursday, Sept. 30, in the vicinity of 35th Street and Roanoke Avenue for 27-year-old Travis Jefferson. He is wanted for 1st-degree murder.

Police said the killing happened in Fayetteville, NC. They said Jefferson is 5-foot-9, weighing about 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and long black dreadlocks with blonde tips.

Officers are also patrolling at Booker T. Washington Middle School just for extra security. The entire school went on lockdown.

Anyone who knows anything about Jefferson's whereabouts is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Police are offering a cash reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.