Man sentenced for shooting near federal courthouse in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a shooting near a federal courthouse, prosecutors said.

36-year-old Amos Dekendric Parker, aka "Bay Bay", was sentenced to 103 months on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina, Parker and another man, Tavori Ditron Lindsey, were involved in a shooting early on the morning of September 5, 2021, at the intersection of East Colonial Avenue and McMorrine Street. That's about a block away from the federal courthouse in Elizabeth City.

Surveillance cameras in the area reportedly showed the two getting into an argument with another man outside of a nearby billiards hall. Video footage shows Parker firing a handgun and Lindsey shooting an AR-15-style rifle at the man.

Police responded to the scene where they found shell casings and damage to a building consistent with gunshots. Both men were later arrested on state charges before later being indicted in federal court.