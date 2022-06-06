'We have a long way to go' | Elizabeth City's newly-elected mayor aims to tackle gun violence

Elizabeth City police said two juveniles got shot Sunday night. Mayor-Elect Kirk Rivers said one of the juveniles, a 17-year-old boy, died.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Residents in Elizabeth City said they consider the neighborhood along Herrington Road pretty quiet.

According to Mayor-Elect Kirk Rivers, a shooting took the life of a 17-year-old boy and hurt another teenager, making the quiet neighborhood on edge.

"Every time this happens, I take it personally. I reflect upon myself, so as mayor, I have not done enough because this happened," said Rivers.

Rivers took this conversation of gun violence from door to door, hoping to reach younger people. He mainly spoke with adults in the area but said his goal is to help the younger community.

"It's sad. It's sad because of the conflict resolution," said Rivers. "They don't understand and we have to go back to doing prevention. It's not just going to stop tomorrow because we're out here, but we have to make a connection to these young people to talk and begin to build a dialogue."

Alongside Rivers, the founder of the "Mothers Against Gun Violence" organization, Vanessa Spellman, came to Herrington Road to spread her message. After losing her 19-year-old grandson in 2018 to a shooting, she felt the need to speak up after hearing another teenager died Sunday night.

"It was just a mess because he was 17. My grandson was 19. A baby," said Spellman. "The parents need to get more involved because it started at home first."

She said staying silent about this growing violence is what will turn these quiet neighborhoods into a bigger problem.

"Parents that are home and know your child has a gun at home, start searching bedrooms, dresser drawers," said Spellman. "You know the gun is in your house, so talk to your child."

Rivers said he and leaders with "Mothers Against Gun Violence" plan to hold a prayer vigil Friday night for gun violence victims at Waterfront Park.

Rivers said speaking up isn't the entire solution, but he said it's a start. He said once he is sworn in as Elizabeth City mayor, he has plans to team up with local organizations to help get younger people off the streets and present them with better opportunities.

Residents in this Elizabeth City neighborhood say they consider it to be pretty quiet…until a shooting happened around 8:30pm last night @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/iCqcC5CN56 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) June 6, 2022

Leaders with Elizabeth City police said they are currently investigating who shot these teenagers and why.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the police department through their main line or their Tip Line at (252) 390-8477.