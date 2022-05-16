Elizabeth City police: Four people shot on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

All of them are expected to be okay. They're being treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured Sunday.

A news release said that police got the call at 6:19 p.m. to respond to the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When they arrived, they found two men and two kids with injuries from gunshot wounds.

One man and one kid had injuries to their face. The second man had a hand injury, and the other kid had a hip injury.

The two men were identified as Jordan Jahsyah Jones, 19, and Kamarion Dy'Shay Brothers, 19.