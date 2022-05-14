Man dies after shooting inside Aerospace company in Hampton, police say

He died at the scene, and his name hasn't been released at this time.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

A tweet from police said that they got a call at 12:08 a.m. to respond to the first block of Howmet Drive. That's where Howmet Aerospace Corporation is located.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, and his name hasn't been released at this time.

Police learned that the shooting happened inside the building, and everyone involved has been identified.

At this time, the motive isn't known. This is an ongoing investigation.