2 found dead inside Chesapeake apartment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a double homicide in Chesapeake Friday evening.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Dept. responded to the 900 block of Wintercress Way for a report of bullet holes in the side of an apartment building at around 5:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two people dead inside an apartment.

Police said detectives are currently on the scene as of 7 p.m.