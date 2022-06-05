Chesapeake police: Man injured after shooting on Linster Street

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 6, 2022, about gun violence.
The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday afternoon.
A news release said that police got a call about an injured person on the 2000 block of Linster Street at 1:04 p.m.
That's at Hunters Point Apartments.
When they arrived, they found a man who was injured from a gunshot wound. He's expected to be okay.
Investigators say that he was allegedly standing in front of an apartment building when he was shot.
This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no known suspect information at this time. If you know anything that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.