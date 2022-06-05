Chesapeake police: Man injured after shooting on Linster Street

Investigators say that he was allegedly standing in front of an apartment building when he was shot.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday afternoon.

A news release said that police got a call about an injured person on the 2000 block of Linster Street at 1:04 p.m.

That's at Hunters Point Apartments.

When they arrived, they found a man who was injured from a gunshot wound. He's expected to be okay.

Investigators say that he was allegedly standing in front of an apartment building when he was shot.