Norfolk

Shots fired during vigil for Norfolk shooting victim

The shooting happened near Berkley Park around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting near Berkley Park Sunday night.

Someone fired shots during a vigil for a Norfolk man shot and killed last week. 

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Walker Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. 

There is no word on any injuries. 

Bilal Muhammad, Stop the Violence Team President, told 13NewsNow he witnessed the incident. 

Family and community members held a vigil for 22-year-old Marvin Milton Jr., said Muhammad. 

On May 12, Milton died after someone shot him on Greenplain Road in Norfolk.  

This is a developing story. 

