Shots fired during vigil for Norfolk shooting victim

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting near Berkley Park Sunday night.
Someone fired shots during a vigil for a Norfolk man shot and killed last week.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Walker Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.
There is no word on any injuries.
Bilal Muhammad, Stop the Violence Team President, told 13NewsNow he witnessed the incident.
Family and community members held a vigil for 22-year-old Marvin Milton Jr., said Muhammad.
On May 12, Milton died after someone shot him on Greenplain Road in Norfolk.
This is a developing story.