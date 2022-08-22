Norfolk police investigate shooting in Hardy Field that left man seriously hurt

The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to Mahone Avenue after the shooting was reported. That's near the Berkley area.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.

The police department didn't identify the person that got hurt, but described his injuries as life-threatening.

The shooting is still being investigated. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online.