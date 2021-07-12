Shooting leaves man dead in Cradock area of Portsmouth, police say

A woman was shot and killed only a few blocks away from this location several days ago. Police have not said that these shootings are connected.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 28, 2021.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to a release, police received a call at 1:09 a.m. that there had been a shooting in the 20 block of Dahlgren Avenue near Ericsson Street. That's in the Cradock area of Portsmouth.

A woman was shot and killed only a few blocks away from this location several days ago. Police have not said that these shootings are connected.

When they arrived, they found the victim had suffered from a fatal wound. He has been identified as Ronald Obryant Ward, 51.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Obryant Ward. We urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us at 757–393–8536 or to leave a tip with the Crime Line. Click this link to read the news release: https://t.co/CJIkx7VxTO https://t.co/Gly8MjGz1o — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 7, 2021

His family has been notified at this time.