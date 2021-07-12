Shooting leaves man dead in Cradock area of Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 28, 2021.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to a release, police received a call at 1:09 a.m. that there had been a shooting in the 20 block of Dahlgren Avenue near Ericsson Street. That's in the Cradock area of Portsmouth.
A woman was shot and killed only a few blocks away from this location several days ago. Police have not said that these shootings are connected.
When they arrived, they found the victim had suffered from a fatal wound. He has been identified as Ronald Obryant Ward, 51.
His family has been notified at this time.
If you have any information that can help police as they investigate, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an online tip here.