Woman shot to death in Cradock area of Portsmouth

Police said the shooting happened on Rodgers Place. The woman who died was 46-year-old Lakisha Smith.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a deadly shooting that took place the day before Thanksgiving.

A tweet from the department said police officers think the shooting happened Wednesday at 10:40 p.m. on Rodgers Place. That's near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard.

The person who died was 46-year-old Lakisha Smith. A spokesperson for the police department said they'd notified her family.

Investigators haven't said if there is a suspect in the case, but said they'd share more information when they have it.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.