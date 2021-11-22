Shooting in Norview Heights area leaves one seriously injured

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lenoir Circle.

The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lenoir Circle around 7:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found one victim. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not share any information on suspects or the victim's identity.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.