x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting in Norview Heights area leaves one seriously injured

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lenoir Circle.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021. 

The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lenoir Circle around 7:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found one victim. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not share any information on suspects or the victim's identity. 

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. Callers can also remain anonymous. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Man charged with murder after shooting across from Newport News Police Headquarters