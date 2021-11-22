Shooting in Norview Heights area leaves one seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.
Officials said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lenoir Circle around 7:30 p.m.
When officials arrived, they found one victim. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not share any information on suspects or the victim's identity.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. Callers can also remain anonymous.