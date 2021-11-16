Shooting in Newport News leaves one man dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.
The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on November 15 and left one man dead.
Police received the call to respond at 11:10 p.m. to the 9000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The victim was located in a local business parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.
His identity has not been released at this time.
If you have any information that could help authorities, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.