Shooting in Newport News leaves one man dead

The victim was located in a local business parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.

Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on November 15 and left one man dead.

Police received the call to respond at 11:10 p.m. to the 9000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

His identity has not been released at this time.